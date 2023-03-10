* WHAT…Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches in the
mountains above 6000 feet MSL and 1 to 2 inches in the valleys
below. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph resulting in blowing and
drifting snow.
* WHERE…Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Emigration
Summit, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, Swan Valley,
and Victor.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible at
times. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning
and evening commute due to road closures.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.