* WHAT…Moderate snow in the mountains. Additional snow

accumulations of 4 to 9 inches in the mountains above 6500 feet

MSL and 1 to 3 inches in the valleys below. Winds gusting as

high as 40 mph on mountain peaks resulting in blowing and

drifting snow.

* WHERE…Clayton, Stanley, Ketchum, Sun Valley, Galena, Galena

Summit, and Copper Basin.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions will likely impact the morning and evening commute

due to road closures.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.