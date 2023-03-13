* WHAT…Periods of heavy snow expected mainly above 7500 feet.

Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches across the lower

slopes and valleys through Wednesday and 12 to 24 inches on

ridge tops and elevations above passes. Winds gusting as high as

50 mph.

* WHERE…Sawtooths, Big Lost Highlands, and Sun Valley region.

* WHEN…From 7 AM this morning to 7 PM MDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty

winds could bring down tree branches.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.