* WHAT…Heavy snow with a a mix of rain and snow in the valleys.
Additional snow accumulations of 10 to 18 inches in the
mountains above 6500 feet MSL and up to 4 inches in the valleys
below. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph.
* WHERE…Monida Pass, Dubois, Spencer, Edie School, and Small.
* WHEN…Until 3 PM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the evening or morning
commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by
visiting 511.idaho.gov.
