* WHAT…Heavy snow with a a mix of rain and snow in the valleys.

Additional snow accumulations of 10 to 18 inches in the

mountains above 6500 feet MSL and up to 4 inches in the valleys

below. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph.

* WHERE…Monida Pass, Dubois, Spencer, Edie School, and Small.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM MDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the evening or morning

commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by

visiting 511.idaho.gov.