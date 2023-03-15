* WHAT…Light snow with a mix of rain and snow in the valleys.

Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches in the mountains

above 6500 feet MSL. Locally higher totals in the eastern

Pioneer Mountains. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…Stanley, Ketchum, Sun Valley, Galena, and Copper Basin.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM MDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the evening or morning

commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.