* WHAT…Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 14 inches

with locally higher amounts of 15 to 20 inches in the Tetons.

Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and

Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM MDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible across

Teton Pass, Togwotee Pass, and Salt River Pass. Patchy blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Please monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche

Center at bridgertetonavalanchecenter.org, if your plans

include travel into the backcountry.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.