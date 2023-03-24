* WHAT…Snow and gusty winds. Additional snow accumulations of
1 to 4 inches, except 5 to 9 inches on ridge tops and
elevations above passes. Winds gusting 40 to 50 mph.
* WHERE…Island Park, Kilgore, Dubois, Spencer, Monida Pass,
Edie School, and Small.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Road
closures are possible.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.