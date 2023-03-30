* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 14

inches, except 6 to 20 inches on ridge tops and elevations

above passes. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Bear River Range including but not limited to

Emigration Summit.

* WHEN…Until 3 AM MDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.