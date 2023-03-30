* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 5
inches in the northern Wood River Valley and up to 2 inches in
the Stanley Basin with locally higher totals in the mountains
especially around Galena Summit.
* WHERE…Borah Peak, Clayton, Stanley, Ketchum, Sun Valley,
Galena Summit, and Copper Basin.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by
visiting 511.idaho.gov.
