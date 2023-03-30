* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 12 to 18

inches above 7000 feet MSL and 6 to 12 inches below. Winds

gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Bear River Range including but not limited to Emigration

Summit.

* WHEN…Until noon MDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas

of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by

visiting 511.idaho.gov.