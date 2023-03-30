* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 12 to 18
inches above 7000 feet MSL and 6 to 12 inches below. Winds
gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Bear River Range including but not limited to Emigration
Summit.
* WHEN…Until noon MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas
of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by
visiting 511.idaho.gov.
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.