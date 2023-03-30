* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 12

inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Bear River Range including but not limited to

Emigration Summit.

* WHEN…Until noon MDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of

blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.