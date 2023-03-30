* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 12
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Bear River Range including but not limited to
Emigration Summit.
* WHEN…Until noon MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.