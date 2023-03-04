* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 7

inches, except locally higher amounts over 10 inches

possible from Ashton Hill into eastern Fremont County and in the

Big Holes above pass level, and over 12 inches in the Bear River

Range. Winds gusting 35 to 45 MPH.

* WHERE…The Arco Desert, Island Park region, Big Hole Mountains,

Caribou Range, Teton Valley and Bear River Range, including but

not limited to Tom Cat Summit, Craters of the Moon, Idaho

National Laboratory, Telegraph Hill, Mud Lake, Island Park,

Tetonia, Ashton Hill, Victor, Pine Creek Pass, Swan Valley,

Wayan, Georgetown Summit, and Emigration Summit.

* WHEN…Until 2 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.