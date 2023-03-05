* WHAT…Snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulation up to
1 inch. Winds gusting 25 to 35 MPH.
* WHERE…The Wood River Valley, Big Lost Highlands, and Copper
Basin, including but not limited to Galena Summit, Ketchum, Sun
Valley, Hailey, Bellevue, and Picabo.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Although active snowfall will be ending, be prepared
for continued slick roads and pockets of blowing and drifting
snow across highways.
If you will be driving, slow down, use extra caution, and plan
extra time to reach your destination. The latest highway
conditions are available at 511.idaho.gov, the Idaho 511 App, or
by calling 511.