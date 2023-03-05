* WHAT…Snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Winds gusting 25 to 35 MPH.

* WHERE…The Wood River Valley, Big Lost Highlands, and Copper

Basin, including but not limited to Galena Summit, Ketchum, Sun

Valley, Hailey, Bellevue, and Picabo.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM MST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Although active snowfall will be ending, be prepared

for continued slick roads and pockets of blowing and drifting

snow across highways.

If you will be driving, slow down, use extra caution, and plan

extra time to reach your destination. The latest highway

conditions are available at 511.idaho.gov, the Idaho 511 App, or

by calling 511.