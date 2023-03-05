* WHAT…Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds

gusting as high as 35 mph which could create issues with blowing

and drifting snow.

* WHERE…Arco/Mud Lake Desert, Bear River Range, Caribou Range,

Big Hole Mountains, Teton Valley, Centennial Mountains, Island

Park Region. This includes Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon

NM, Emigration Summit, Wayan, Swan Valley, Victor, Ashton,

Tetonia, Driggs, Island Park, and Kilgore

* WHEN…Until 3 PM MST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.