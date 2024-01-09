WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST WEDNESDAY:
- WHAT…Heavy snow and strong winds expected. Additional snow
accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 55
mph.
- WHERE…Shoshone/Lava Beds-Upper Snake River Plain- Lower Snake
River Plain-Eastern Magic Valley- Southern Hills/Albion
Mountains-Raft River Region- Including the cities of Shoshone,
Richfield, Carey, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello,
Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert,
Heyburn, Oakley, Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, and Holbrook.
- WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Wednesday.
- IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing and
drifting snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EARLY THIS MORNING TO 5 PM MST WEDNESDAY:
- WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12
inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph Tuesday
afternoon/evening.
- WHERE…Jackson Hole.
- WHEN…From 5 AM Tuesday to 5 PM MST Wednesday.
- IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Gusty winds and
snowfall will result in low visibility for travellers. The
worst conditions are expected Tuesday afternoon through early
Wednesday morning.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST WEDNESDAY:
- WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 3 inches. Winds
gusting as high as 45 mph.
- WHERE…Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine,
Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and Salmon.
- WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Wednesday.
- IMPACTS…Travel could be affected.
