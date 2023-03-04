Gusty winds overnight and another round of overnight snows will hamper travel late after a decent shot of snow plows through Chubbuck and Pocatello tonight. Winds will exceed 30 mph with gusts 2am-3am and we’ll see another 1-2″ of snow early tomorrow. Snows will linger into Island Park and upper highlands for Sunday morning. Another snow chance of 30% will rejoin us for late Sunday into the valley and slight chances continue into Monday morning. Highs will be in the freezing zone for the remainder of the weekend 25-33 degrees and a blast of colder air backs up the storms into Monday morning with lows in the single digits for some.

Travel tonight will be hazardous with visibility and blowing snows. Look out for plows and don’t go around barricades. Download our weather app now for first alerts and live radar.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather