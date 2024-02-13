We are starting with snow for our lower valley counties and across the interstate. Continued chances into midday. Highs in the mid 30’s at around 30% chance. S 5-10mph
50% chance of snow tonight and cloudy with 27 by dawn.
20% chance of snow Wednesday and high 37. Winds pick up SW 20-30mph.
Snow for Thursday and it starts early with 31 for the morning low and we head toward 37 with a changeover to rain later in the day and continued gusty winds. Accumulations varying due to rain/snow mix but expect a covering.
Friday – Sunny 37
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.