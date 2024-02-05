We will keep the slick weather and mountain snows sliding across Idaho and Wyoming with moisture flow from the south and California. Winter Weather advisories 3-8″ of snow for outlying hills and those remain in effect through this afternoon on Monday.

Early snow today then changing to rain with highs around 40 for the valley, mid 30’s in Jackson. Rain/snow mix mid-morning, and rain by afternoon. SW winds 10-20. Overnight snow tonight and winds 20mph. 32 for a low and 44 Tuesday with more mixed showers.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather