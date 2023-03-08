Slow moving low across the area brings snow covering 1-4″ below 6500″ today beginning this morning and slacking off this afternoon before more snow tonight and intro Thursday morning. This snow storm ahead of the joining up of the Pacific moisture river and a storm off the northwest coast into Friday covering the day with snow, then rain, then more snow as temps get to the 40’s due to the warmth of the atmospheric river from the southwest. It will be a slushy mess and flooding will be a concern aside from travel issues.