* WHAT…Snow…moderate to heavy at times Saturday evening. Total
accumulations of 3 to 5 inches, with higher amounts up to 8
inches across far northern portions of the valley. Southerly
wind 20 to 30 mph with occasional gusts around 35 mph.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be hazardous, especially Saturday evening.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Saturday evening will see best chance for
accumulating snow and gusty wind.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
