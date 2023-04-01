* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 14

inches. Highest amounts above pass level. Winds gusting as

high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…Frank Church Wilderness-Sawtooth/Stanley Basin-Sun

Valley Region- Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin- Including the

cities of Clayton, Stanley, Ketchum, Sun Valley, Galena, and

Copper Basin.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 6 AM MDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring

down tree branches.

Slow down and use caution

while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.