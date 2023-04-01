* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 14
inches. Highest amounts above pass level. Winds gusting as
high as 50 mph.
* WHERE…Frank Church Wilderness-Sawtooth/Stanley Basin-Sun
Valley Region- Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin- Including the
cities of Clayton, Stanley, Ketchum, Sun Valley, Galena, and
Copper Basin.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 6 AM MDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring
down tree branches.
Slow down and use caution
while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
