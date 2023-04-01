* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10
inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…From 6 AM Saturday to 6 AM MDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.