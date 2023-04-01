* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10

inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…From 6 AM Saturday to 6 AM MDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.