…WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT
THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT…
* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory, moderate snow is
expected with accumulations of 2 to 4 inches above 6000 feet and
1 to 2 inches below. Wind gusts to 35 mph. For the Winter Storm Watch,
moderate to heavy snow is possible. Total snow accumulations of
8 to 15 inches is possible.
* WHERE…Bear River Range.
* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 AM MDT Sunday.
For the Winter Storm Watch, from late Sunday night through late
Monday night.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
