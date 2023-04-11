* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches
below 6000 feet and 4 to 7 inches above 6000 feet.
* WHERE…Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine,
Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass,
Salmon, Highway 93 Sula to Lost Trail Pass, and Lolo Pass.
* WHEN…From 9 PM Wednesday to noon MDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
