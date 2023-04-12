* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches,
with locally higher amounts in the Tetons.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park and Teton and Gros Ventre
Mountains.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM MDT Thursday. The most
heaviest snow is expected from midnight trough 9 am Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
