* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10
inches above 6000 feet MSL and 3 to 6 inches below 6000 feet.
Locally higher totals in excess of 10 inches possible above
7500 feet.
* WHERE…Island Park, Kilgore, Dubois, Spencer, Edie School,
Small, and Lost River Range.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 9 PM MDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
