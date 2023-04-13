* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches

across the mountains and southern Yellowstone Park. Locally

higher amounts are likely in favored areas. Northern

Yellowstone Park, including the city of Mammoth will see 1 to 3

inches of snow.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park and Teton and Gros Ventre

Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM MDT today. The steadiest snow will fall this

morning.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult across Teton and Togwotee

Passes, especially overnight.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.