* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches
below 6000 feet and 4 to 7 inches above 6000 feet.
* WHERE…Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine,
Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass,
Salmon, Highway 93 Sula to Lost Trail Pass, and Lolo Pass.
* WHEN…Until noon MDT today.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Gusts to 30 mph at
Gilmore Summit will cause blowing snow and reduced visibility.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
