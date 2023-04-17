* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12
inches, with locally higher amounts on the western slopes.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 1 AM MDT Wednesday. The
heaviest snow is expected Tuesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult, including over Teton and
Togwotee passes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
