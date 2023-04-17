* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches,
with locally higher amounts along the western slopes. Winds
gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM MDT Tuesday. The heaviest
snow is expected on from late morning through mid afternoon on
Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
