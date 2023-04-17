* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches above
7500 feet elevation and 3 to 6 inches below 7500 feet. Locally
higher amounts in excess of 10 inches expected along ridgetops.
* WHERE…Sawtooth/Stanley Basin.
* WHEN…From noon today to 3 PM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
