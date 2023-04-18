* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 1 AM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Expect winter travel conditions over Teton Pass.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
