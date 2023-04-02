* WHAT…Periods of moderate snow expected. Total snow

accumulations of 9 to 15 inches above 6500 feet with 4 to 9

inches below 6500 feet.

* WHERE…Southeast Highlands.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult at times.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.