* WHAT…Periods of moderate snow expected. Total snow
accumulations of 9 to 15 inches above 6500 feet with 4 to 9
inches below 6500 feet.
* WHERE…Southeast Highlands.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult at times.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.