* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 6

inches, except 1 to 8 inches on ridge tops and elevations

above passes. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…The March and Arbon highlands, Franklin County and

eastern Oneida County, the Bear Lake Valley, The Blackfoot and

Caribou Mountains. This includes Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava

Hot Springs, Malad City, Preston, Thatcher, Saint Charles,

Montpelier, Georgetown, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan,

and Swan Valley.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 6 AM MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact highway travel.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.