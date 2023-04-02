* WHAT…Snow. Additional accumulations less than an inch.
Southerly wind gusts of 20 to 30 mph remain possible.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be hazardous at times.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
