* WHAT…Snow. Additional accumulations less than an inch.

Southerly wind gusts of 20 to 30 mph remain possible.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be hazardous at times.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.