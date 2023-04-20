* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches

in the Teton mountains and the Salt River range, and 2 to 4

inches in the Gros Ventre mountains. Winds gusting 30 to 40 mph

at times.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains, and Salt River and

Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…From 6 AM to 10 PM MDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commutes over

Teton Pass, Salt Pass, and the canyons.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.