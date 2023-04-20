* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches

on ridge tops and elevations above passes and up to 5 inches

below. Winds gusting to around 25 mph.

* WHERE…South Hills/Albion Mountains, Marsh and Arbon Highlands,

Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region, Blackfoot Mountains, Caribou

Range, and Big Hole Mountains, including Malad and Pine Creek

Passes.

* WHEN…From 3 AM to 9 PM MDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty

winds could bring down tree branches.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.