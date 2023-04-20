* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10
inches in the Teton mountains and the Salt River range, and 2
to 4 inches in the Gros Ventre mountains. Winds gusting 30 to
40 mph at times.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains, and Salt River and
Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…From 6 AM to 10 PM MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commutes over
Teton Pass, Salt Pass, and the canyons.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
