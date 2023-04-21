* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches
above 6500 feet MSL and up to 2 inches below 6500 feet. Winds
gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Albion, Almo, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs,
Malad, Preston, Thatcher, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone,
Wayan, Swan Valley, and Victor.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by
visiting 511.idaho.gov.