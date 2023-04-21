* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches

on ridge tops and elevations above passes, and 2 to 5 inches

below. Winds gusting up to 30 MPH, except to around 40 MPH

across the Albion Mountains.

* WHERE…South Hills/Albion Mountains, Marsh and Arbon

Highlands, Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region, Blackfoot

Mountains, Caribou Range, and Big Hole Mountains, including

Malad and Pine Creek Passes.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.