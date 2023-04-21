* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches
on ridge tops and elevations above passes, and 2 to 5 inches
below. Winds gusting up to 30 MPH, except to around 40 MPH
across the Albion Mountains.
* WHERE…South Hills/Albion Mountains, Marsh and Arbon
Highlands, Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region, Blackfoot
Mountains, Caribou Range, and Big Hole Mountains, including
Malad and Pine Creek Passes.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
