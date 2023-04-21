* WHAT…Snow expected above 4500 feet. Total snow accumulations
of 3 to 6 inches. Periods of slush and snow covered roads
making for variable road conditions.
* WHERE…Dixie, Highway 93 Sula to Lost Trail Pass, Lolo Pass,
and Williams Creek Summit.
* WHEN…From midnight MDT /11 PM PDT/ tonight to noon MDT /11
AM PDT/ Friday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
