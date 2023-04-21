* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10
inches in the Teton mountains and the Salt River range, and 2
to 4 inches in the Gros Ventre mountains. Winds gusting 30 to
40 mph at times across favored peaks.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and
Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commutes over
Teton Pass, Salt Pass, and the canyons. Togwotee Pass could also
be slick with snowfall at times.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…If you have plans in the backcountry,
including snowmobiling, please check the latest backcountry
forecast from the Bridger Teton Avalanche Center at
bridgertetonavalanchecenter.org.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
