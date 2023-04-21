* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10

inches in the Teton mountains and the Salt River range, and 2

to 4 inches in the Gros Ventre mountains. Winds gusting 30 to

40 mph at times across favored peaks.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and

Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commutes over

Teton Pass, Salt Pass, and the canyons. Togwotee Pass could also

be slick with snowfall at times.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…If you have plans in the backcountry,

including snowmobiling, please check the latest backcountry

forecast from the Bridger Teton Avalanche Center at

bridgertetonavalanchecenter.org.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.