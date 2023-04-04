* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch.
* WHERE…Sawtooth Region.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT early this morning.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.