* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two

inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Lower Snake River Plain-Eastern Magic Valley-

Including the cities of Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls,

Shelley, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, and Oakley.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM MDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute. Gusty winds could

bring down tree branches.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.