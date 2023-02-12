* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches
and 3 to 5 inches from Leadore through Gilmore Summit. Gusty
winds of 30 to 40 mph with the front Monday evening, and during
Tuesday from Leadore through Gilmore Summit.
* WHERE…Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine,
Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and
Salmon.
* WHEN…From 5 PM Monday to 2 PM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The cold wind
chills as low as 10 below zero could result in hypothermia if
precautions are not taken.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.