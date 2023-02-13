* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches.
Locally higher amounts up to 10 inches over the Tetons. Winds
gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park, Absaroka Mountains, Teton
and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 11 PM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes.
including over Teton an Togwotee passes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.