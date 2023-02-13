* WHAT…Snow and breezy winds expected. Total snow
accumulations of 5 to 10 inches in the mountains above 6500
feet MSL and 1 to 3 inches in the valleys below. Winds gusting
as high as 55 mph.
* WHERE…South Hills and Albion Mountains including but not
limited to Albion, Almo, and City of Rocks NR.
* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 PM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by
visiting 511.idaho.gov.