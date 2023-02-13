* WHAT…Snow and breezy winds expected. Total snow accumulations

of 5 to 10 inches in the mountains above 6500 feet MSL and 2 to

5 inches in the valleys below. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Pine Creek Pass, Fish Creek Summit, Georgetown Summit,

Malad Summit, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Grace,

Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, Swan Valley, and Victor.

* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 11 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions

could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by

visiting 511.idaho.gov.