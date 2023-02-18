* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches

in the Tetons, with 5 to 10 inches in the Salt River, Wyoming,

and Gros Ventre mountain ranges. Winds gusting as high as 40

mph.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains, and Salt River and

Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…From 11 AM Saturday to 11 AM MST Sunday. The heaviest

snowfall will be from sunset Saturday through sunrise Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult, especially over Teton Pass

and over Togwotee Pass. Patchy blowing snow could significantly

reduce visibility.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.