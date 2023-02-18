* WHAT…Moderate snow. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches, except 3 to 5 inches east of Interstate 15 from
Pocatello to Idaho Falls and east of Highway 20 from Idaho Falls
to St. Anthony. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph.
* WHERE…Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot,
American Falls, Shelley, and Fort Hall.
* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 11 AM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow
could reduce visibility.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by
visiting 511.idaho.gov.